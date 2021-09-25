Doja Cat Launches First Makeup Line with BH Cosmetics—And It's Out Of This World

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's Doja Cat's world and we're just living in it. If you've been waiting for the queen to drop her own beauty line, the time has finally come. Starting today, you can shop Doja's first ever makeup line at BH Cosmetics. If you love her bold and eccentric makeup looks, this collection won't disappoint.
"This collaboration is such a full circle moment for me I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager," Doja said in a press release. "One of the first shadow palettes I ever purchased was from BH Cosmetics and I'm so proud to release this collection with them."
This collection has everything you need to put together a look that really stands out. It includes a 36 color eyeshadow palette, mini shadow quads, loose powder highlighters, mascara, calligraphy eyeliners, lip balms, lip glosses, a 10-piece brush set and more. If you love getting creative with your makeup, this is definitely a collection for you.
We love our celebrity beauty collabs, and we really love them when the prices are affordable. The Doja Cat x BH Cosmetics collaboration has great products for a very reasonable price. Check out the collection below.
Mega 36 Color Shadow Palette
This mega eyeshadow palette features 36 highly pigmented shadows in matte and shimmery finishes. You can create all kinds of different looks with the variety of nudes and flora-inspired tones. This is one item in the collection that's sure to sell out quick.
Elements Mini Shadow Quad
These compact palettes are small but mighty. There are three shades to choose from, and each palette contains four highly-pigmented metallic shadows.
Goddess Calligraphy Eyeliner
This eyeliner will transform you into a goddess. It features a felt tip, which is perfect for creating both defined or dramatic strokes. It's also quick-drying, smudge-proof, and water resistant. Get this calligraphy eyeliner in black, white, and green.
Blooming Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
The Blooming Mascara features a unique brush made to lengthen and volumize the lashes. The color is a true black, the formula dries quick, and it won't smudge or flake.
Mirage Lip Balm
You won't have to ask your partner to kiss you more when you put on the Mirage Lip Balm. It's a neat lip balm that reacts to the natural PH of the skin and changes color based on your mood. This one's definitely going in our cart!
Flora Powder Blush Trio
The Flora Powder Blush Trio features buildable matte and shimmery shades to give your cheeks a nice glow. You can choose between three different palettes: rose, peony and poppy.
Prism Loose Powder Highlighter
Once you've created your unique look, set it with the Prism Loose Powder Highlighter to give it an extra bit of shimmer. This loose powder is universally-flattering and comes in rose gold, champagne, and bronze.
Muse Plumping Lip Gloss
Give your lips an instant boost with the Muse Plumping Lip Gloss. It comes in six dreamy reflective shades including a pretty soft pink with iridescent shimmer, it has a super hydrating formula, and it's infused with Vitamin E.
Metamorphosis 10 Piece Brush Set with Bag
Get your hands on this 10 piece brush set, ASAP. These brushes are vegan and feature reflective gold chrome handles and two-toned synthetic bristles. Plus, you can keep it all in once place with the matching jelly zipper bag it comes with.
BH X Doja Cat PR Box
The BH X Doja Cat PR Box is the best way to sample the entire collection. This exclusive box includes the Mega Palette, Mini Shadow Palette in Bronze, Flora Blush in Peony Palette, Prism Loose Highlighter in Champagne, Blooming Mascara, Goddess Eyeliners in black and white, the Metamorphosis Brush Set, and a selection of lip balms and glosses. Get your hands on this before it sells out!
