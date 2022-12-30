This $9 Cuticle Oil Has Over 92,600 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just like your makeup routine and wardrobe, the way you care for your nails changes with every season.
Although the hustle and bustle of winter holidays are starting to wrap up, there are still a few chilly months ahead before spring blooms. During this time, it's important to keep your cuticles moisturized in order to prevent them from looking and feeling dry and cracked.
There are many cuticle oils on the market that will keep your nails healthy, but not all of them have 92,600+ 5-star reviews on Amazon like Cuccio Naturale's Revitalizing Cuticle Oil does. The top-rated nail must-have is packed with natural cold-pressed oils and vitamins to bring brittle, cracked cuticles back to life. It's like giving your nails a tall glass of water and TLC!
Whether you keep it handy in your purse or on your nightstand, you can confidently show off your $150 manicure with silver palm trees all season long. If you didn't get our A Cinderella Story reference, you have some homework to do. Regardless, scroll below to treat yourself to this magical cuticle oil!
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil
Although the milk and honey formula is the most popular, you can get this ultra-nourishing oil in various scents like pomegranate and fig, peach and vanilla, citrus and wild berry, plus mango and bergamot. If you're not a fan of scented products, there's also a fragrance-free option!
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"I love the way this feels on my cuticles. I am a nervous picker at my cuticles and this not only reduces me wanting to pluck away at my damaged cuticles, but also relieves the soreness from the damage I caused prior to application."
"I love how lightweight the oil is but it is still hydrating on my hands. It absorbs really quickly and doesn't feel super oily or leave a oily film/residue and I love how light the fragrance is (I have a fragrance sensitivity so I don't like heavy scented things)."
"My nails are recovering from years of acrylics. My nails are short, broken, and dry. I have a daily ritual of applying cuticle oil and filing any jagged edges on my nails in addition to painting them at the slightest chip of polish. I just received this cuticle oil today and wow! It soaks in super fast. The scent is light (perfect if you work in a medical setting) and clean."
"My skin is ultra dry and cracks and bleeds often during winter, but this oil has been a magical skin saver for me! No more painful cracks and cuts. I would give it 10 stars."
"This stuff has completely transformed my nails! They are smooth, strong and straight. My cuticles are minimal now as well. Another added benefit is that I rub a dropper full into my hands, forearms and elbows. My fingers no longer crack in the winter and my hands and elbows are super soft. I always had dry, rough elbows. I'm pretty particular with leaving good reviews, but this oil is REALLY good."
