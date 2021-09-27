This $11 Cuticle Oil Has 74,860 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just like your makeup routine and wardrobe, the way you care for your nails changes with every season.
If temperatures have yet to drop where you live, they will very soon. With the colder months ahead, it's important to keep your cuticles moisturized in order to prevent them from looking and feeling dry and cracked.
There are many cuticle oils on the market that will keep your nails healthy, but not all of them have 74,850 five-star reviews on Amazon like Cuccio Naturale's Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil does. The top-rated nail must-have is packed with high-quality natural cold pressed oils and vitamins to bring brittle, cracked cuticles back to life. It's like giving your nails a tall glass of water and TLC!
Whether you keep it handy in your purse or on your nightstand, you can confidently show off your $150 manicure with silver palm trees all season long. If you didn't get our A Cinderella Story reference, you have some homework to do. Regardless, scroll below to treat yourself to this magical cuticle oil!
Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil
Although the milk and honey formula is the most popular, you can get this ultra-nourishing oil in various scents like pomegranate and fig, vanilla bean and sugar, white limetta and aloe vera, sweet almond, lavender and chamomile, plus vanilla and berry.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"I love the way this feels on my cuticles. I am a nervous picker at my cuticles and this not only reduces me wanting to pluck away at my damaged cuticles, but also relieves the soreness from the damage I caused prior to application."
"I love how lightweight the oil is but it is still hydrating on my hands. It absorbs really quickly and doesn't feel super oily or leave a oily film/residue and I love how light the fragrance is (I have a fragrance sensitivity so I don't like heavy scented things)."
"My nails are recovering from years of acrylics. My nails are short, broken, and dry. I have a daily ritual of applying cuticle oil and filing any jagged edges on my nails in addition to painting them at the slightest chip of polish. I just received this cuticle oil today and wow! It soaks in super fast. The scent is light (perfect if you work in a medical setting) and clean."
"My first reaction when I found this product on Amazon was that the price was steep for a bottle of cuticle oil. But, because it had such great reviews, my curiosity was peeked and I ordered it anyway. Upon receiving the product, I was glad to discover the generous size of the bottle."
"I used to be a really bad nail biter. But I sorted myself out and got a lovely cuticle oil and nail hardener and started to grow my nails
If I can keep my nails strong and long anyone can just takes motivation and the right products! Nearly finished the whole bottle now lasts a while, I just apply one drop on each nail 3x a day."
