Kate Middleton Reacts to "Tragic" Murder of London Teacher Sabina Nessa

Kate Middleton is mourning the death of Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old teacher whose body was found in a London park last week.

The Duchess of Cambridge expressed her condolences to the late educator's family in a message shared to Twitter on Friday, Sept. 24.

"I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets," she wrote. "My thoughts are with Sabina's family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event. C."

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police, detectives understand that Nessa left her home in south London just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. It is believed that she traveled through Cator Park on her way to a bar called The Depot on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village, where she'd planned to meet a friend.

"Sabina never arrived at the pub," authorities stated in a press release, "and is thought to have been murdered as she walked through the park."

The police said Nessa's body was found near the OneSpace community center inside the park at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. A post-mortem examination took place on Sept. 20, they continued, and was determined to be inconclusive.