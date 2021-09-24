Kate Middleton Reacts to "Tragic" Murder of London Teacher Sabina Nessa

Kate Middleton is mourning the death of Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old teacher whose body was found in a London park last week.
The Duchess of Cambridge expressed her condolences to the late educator's family in a message shared to Twitter on Friday, Sept. 24.
"I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets," she wrote. "My thoughts are with Sabina's family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event. C."
According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police, detectives understand that Nessa left her home in south London just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. It is believed that she traveled through Cator Park on her way to a bar called The Depot on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village, where she'd planned to meet a friend.
"Sabina never arrived at the pub," authorities stated in a press release, "and is thought to have been murdered as she walked through the park."
The police said Nessa's body was found near the OneSpace community center inside the park at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. A post-mortem examination took place on Sept. 20, they continued, and was determined to be inconclusive.
According to police, two men, one age 38 and one in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of murder but have since been released under investigation. The police noted they are looking for another man captured on closed-circuit television footage in Pegler Square on the night Nessa was killed. They've released CCTV footage and photos of this individual, as well as of the silver car police think he may have had access to, and are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.
"We want to thank those who have shared our image appeal over the last 24 hours–it has gained a huge amount of coverage and we are extremely grateful for the public's help," Detective Chief Inspector Neil John of the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said in the release. "We are now a week on from Sabina's murder and while we have made good progress with our investigation we must keep this appeal for information going and encourage anyone who has any information to come forward."
A vigil in memory of Nessa took place on Sept. 24. Her death comes about six months after the killing of Sarah Everard, who was abducted and murdered on her walk home in London in March. In July, former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, rape and murder of Everard. He was dismissed from his police role and will be sentenced on Sept. 29. Kate visited Everard's memorial in March.
During a Sept. 23 interview with Good Morning Britain, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that, "between last year's International Women's Day and this year's International Women's Day, 118 women were killed at the hands of men across the country."
Khan then called for a "whole system approach," noting "we need to make sure, at a young age, our boys are taught to respect girls" and that "they're taught about healthy relationships." He also said, "We need to make misogyny a hate crime."