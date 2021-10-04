From the Spice Girls to BTS, These Are the Best Boy Bands and Girls Groups Ever

Watch : Mel C Talks "Dancing With the Stars" & Spice Girls Reunion

Back in the day, these boy bands and girl groups were "Larger Than Life"!

And now, thanks to E!'s new competition series Clash of the Cover Bands, all our favorite hits from the top pop groups and beyond get a new spin being performed by everyone from Lady Gaga impersonators to a Dave Grohl look-alike.

Clash of the Cover Bands premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 13 with an all-star lineup of judges and coaches, including Grammy winner Meghan Trainor, Queen frontman Adam Lambert and "Song Factory" songwriter Ester Dean, as well as vocal expert Kuk Harrell and performance expert Ray Leeper.

Hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Clash brings together some of the biggest names in music to determine which cover band is the best of the best. But, we just can't wait to hear our favorite ballads performed live!

As the new music-centric competition series kicks off, we're craving some good ole fashioned hits.