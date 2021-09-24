Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Everything We Know About The Flight Attendant Season 2

From the new location to the latest additions to the cast, here's everything to know about season two of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant...

By Alyssa Ray Sep 24, 2021 8:58 PMTags
TVHBOKaley CuocoCelebritiesZosia MametRosie Perez
Watch: Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Production for season two of The Flight Attendant has taken off.

On Friday, Sept. 24, HBO Max confirmed that filming for the new season of their dark comedy is well underway, and revealed the plot for the episodes to come. As series lead Kaley Cuoco previously teased to E! News, the second season of The Flight Attendant will change terminals, with the show now taking place in Los Angeles instead of New York.

While this shift seems like a good decision for a now-sober Cassie (Cuoco), we advise you to not get your hopes up for her. Back in May, Cuoco dished that the move will have Cassie thinking that she can put the past behind her, adding, "I think she's gonna learn super-fast that that is not how life works."

Not to mention, season two will have Cassie working with the CIA, which means more international intrigue is bound to occur. This explains why filming is occurring in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

Of course, this is just a taste of what viewers can expect from season two. HBO Max also confirmed the new and familiar faces that will be joining Cuoco for round two. Before you freak out, yes, Zosia Mamet and Rosie Perez are set to return.

So, for everything we know about season two of The Flight Attendant, scroll through the gallery below!

Colin Hutton/HBO Max
Flying West

Season two will start off with Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living in Los Angeles, while also "moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," per HBO Max's description.

On the West Coast locale, Cuoco told E! News in May, "We moved the show to LA and Cassie will be moving to LA, which will be obviously not a good move for her...she's very black and white and I think she thinks this is going to be an easy fix."

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
A New Murder

In typical Flight Attendant fashion, it won't be all yoga pants and juice cleanses, as Cassie will find herself at the heart of another murder. "When an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue," the streamer further shared. "Season two has begun production and will be shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik."

HBO Max
Sober Cassie

According to Cuoco, season two will feature Cassie trying to maintain her sobriety, noting to E! News, "She is sober, and she wants to live a sober life and we're going to see her make every mistake that you make when you start out at the sober life."

Instagram
Some Things Stay the Same

In Sept. 2021, Cuoco teased that production had begun on season two, debuting the return of Cassie's hair on Instagram. "Cassie and Cassie's hair are back," she wrote at the time. "@flightattendantonmax season 2, prepare for yet another turbulent decent."

Phil Caruso
Returning Cast Members

In addition to Cuoco, season one stars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall and Rosie Perez are all set to return.

Getty Images
New Faces

Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria have joined the season two cast as series regulars. They aren't the only new faces to look out for, as Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo have joined the show as recurring guest stars.

Trending Stories

1

Michael K. Williams' Cause of Death Revealed

2

HBO Max Doc Promises to Expose "Cult" of Gwen Shamblin Lara Post-Crash

3

Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates "Real Friendship" With Willie Garson

Season one of The Flight Attendant is available to stream on HBO Max.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Michael K. Williams' Cause of Death Revealed

2

HBO Max Doc Promises to Expose "Cult" of Gwen Shamblin Lara Post-Crash

3

Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates "Real Friendship" With Willie Garson

4

Loni Love Defends Jeannie Mai From Ex-Husband's Alleged Insults

5

Gabby Petito's Friends Allege Brian Laundrie Relationship Was "Toxic"