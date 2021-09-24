Everything We Know About The Flight Attendant Season 2

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Production for season two of The Flight Attendant has taken off.

On Friday, Sept. 24, HBO Max confirmed that filming for the new season of their dark comedy is well underway, and revealed the plot for the episodes to come. As series lead Kaley Cuoco previously teased to E! News, the second season of The Flight Attendant will change terminals, with the show now taking place in Los Angeles instead of New York.

While this shift seems like a good decision for a now-sober Cassie (Cuoco), we advise you to not get your hopes up for her. Back in May, Cuoco dished that the move will have Cassie thinking that she can put the past behind her, adding, "I think she's gonna learn super-fast that that is not how life works."

Not to mention, season two will have Cassie working with the CIA, which means more international intrigue is bound to occur. This explains why filming is occurring in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.