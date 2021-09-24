Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Every Stylish Photo From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New York Trip

Check out pics of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their visit to New York City, their first joint outing since they welcomed daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana.

Start spreading the news! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking New York by storm and in style.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began a trip to New York City this week, marking their first joint visit to the city and the first official joint outing by the formerly royal couple since they welcomed their second child and first daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June.

Meghan and Harry, who left the U.K. monarchy in 2020 and are longtime philanthropists, are in New York to attend Saturday's 2021 Global Citizen Live event, the Global Poverty Project charity's 24-hour music festival, which this year is pushing equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

During their trip, the couple visited a school in Harlem, where the duchess read to students from her children's book The Bench. Meghan, who showcased sleek fashion statements during their travels, and Harry also visited the United Nations headquarters and the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and met with top officials.

Gotham/GC Images
School Visit

On Friday, Sept. 24, the couple visited the P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson school in Harlem in a bid to promote early literacy.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Reading to the Kids

The masked couple met with students and Megan read her children's book The Bench, inspired by Harry's relationship with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, to a group of second graders gathered outside.

"I wrote this when we just had our little boy," she said, according to multiple outlets, "and I haven't read it to any other kids but you."

Megan, who celebrated her baby shower during a solo trip to New York City when she was pregnant with Archie in 2019, wore a burgundy coat and matching top, pants and pumps for the visit. Her husband, who visited the city many times on his own when he was a working royal, wore a navy polo shirt and khakis.

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock
Hugs All Around

At the school, Meghan and Harry were photographed posing with and hugging the students. Some kids also gifted them pink paper hearts on which they wrote personal stories. Meghan went through them individually, addressing each student by name, The New York Post reported.

Gotham/GC Images
Who's That?

Also during the visit, one student shouted out, pointing at Harry, "That's Queen Elizabeth's son," the newspaper reported. The duke is the queen's grandson.

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock
Healthy Gift

Before they left, Megan and Harry donated to the school two garden boxes filled with vegetables and herbs, the outlet said.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
9/11 Memorial Visit

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the couple visited the One World Observatory at the site of the World Trade Center and toured the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. They met with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and other officials.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
"Wonderful to Be Back"

Meghan, who wore a long, single-breasted navy wool coat, black pants and navy Aquazzura "The Purist" 105 pumps, said at the outing, "It's wonderful to be back," while speaking to reporters.

Gotham/GC Images
U.N. Visit

Also on Thursday, the couple visited the United Nations headquarters, where they met with U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who tweeted, "Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness."

At the meeting, Meghan wore a wool camel Max Mara wrap coat, what appeared to be a black knee-length turtleneck dress and black suede pumps, Meghan's Mirror reported. Harry sported a dark gray suit.

