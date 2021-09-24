See Every Stylish Photo From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New York Trip

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make 1st Appearance Since Giving Birth

Start spreading the news! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking New York by storm and in style.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began a trip to New York City this week, marking their first joint visit to the city and the first official joint outing by the formerly royal couple since they welcomed their second child and first daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June.

Meghan and Harry, who left the U.K. monarchy in 2020 and are longtime philanthropists, are in New York to attend Saturday's 2021 Global Citizen Live event, the Global Poverty Project charity's 24-hour music festival, which this year is pushing equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

During their trip, the couple visited a school in Harlem, where the duchess read to students from her children's book The Bench. Meghan, who showcased sleek fashion statements during their travels, and Harry also visited the United Nations headquarters and the National September 11 Memorial & Museum and met with top officials.