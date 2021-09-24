See Every Must-See Look From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Runway

Watch : Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Brings Out the Stars

Go on and take a bow, Rihanna.

After much anticipation, Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 premiered Friday, Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime with a star-studded group of performers, runway models and supporters.

As loyal fans quickly start shopping their favorite looks on Amazon, Rihanna is sharing tips on how you can be her next fabulous model.

"I love people that are confident and people that want to represent their space in this world," she previously told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "That's what this show is all about: representation. I want every viewer watching this show to say, ‘Wow! That's me.'"

Vol. 3 featured four sizzling collections including Caged Lace, Pleated Lamé, Cold Hearted Snake and Leather Tease. And while we highly recommend watching the show beginning to end, E! News is happy to share some of the highlights.