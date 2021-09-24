Dr. Drew Shares How He Had That First "Awkward" Conversation With His Daughter About Sex

Let's talk about sex, baby.
Dr. Drew Pinsky is ready to start a conversation between parents and teens about consent, intimacy and boundaries in relationships—thanks to daughter Paulina Pinsky, who inspired his latest, "very woke" book.
"My daughter was the one who would come to me with the awkward questions," Dr. Drew dished in an exclusive interview during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 24. "She came to me when she was about 6 and asked, 'Do you and Mommy sex?' and it just took my breath away. I went and asked the right question, I go, 'What do you mean?' She goes, 'I don't know, kissing?' And I go, 'Yeah, we kiss.' And that was it."
Dr. Drew hilariously continued, "She used to come to me and ask me questions, I'd start out and say, 'OK, I'm going to answer it,' and then she'd run away with her fingers in her ear."
Now, 28-year-old Paulina is the one teaching him. "She's had to educate me about of a lot of stuff," the It Doesn't Have to Be Awkward co-author explained of collaborating with his daughter. "It's how I designed the book. It was a great experience."
As for how other parents can approach "the talk" with their kids, Dr. Drew advises to not "launch into any long conversations, just answer their questions."
He added, "If you're talking to a 5-year-old, sort of make it appropriate and keep it at their level. It's not about you. It's never about the parents. You shouldn't be launching into what you want them to know. The important thing is just open-ended questions and getting to what the kid wants."
It Doesn't Have to Be Awkward is now available wherever books are sold.