Elon Musk and Grimes Break Up After 3 Years Together

Just over a year after welcoming their son, Elon Musk and Grimes are calling it quits on their romance. In his own words, the Tesla CEO explains what led to their semi-separation.

Elon Musk and Grimes' relationship is currently in a state of oblivion. 

After three years together, the Tesla CEO confirmed he and the singer—who share 16-month-old son X Æ A-12 Musk—are pressing pause on their romance. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Elon told Page Six. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

This news comes shortly after Elon made a solo appearance at Alicia Keys' 2021 Met Gala after-party while Grimes walked the famed steps into the event by herself. Just a little more than three years ago, the annual fashion event served as the pair's red carpet debut

Two years later, in May 2020, Grimes, 33, and Elon, 50, welcomed their first child together—on the day the Met Gala had been scheduled to take place.

Elon shared the news in a May 4 tweet, writing, "Mom & baby all good."

Twitter

Since then, Grimes has been keeping fans updated on family life via social media, even sharing a glimpse of their vacation to Italy over the summer.

Earlier this year, the "Genesis" artist even defended Elon amid criticism online. "GRIMESSS," a fan wrote on TikTok in April. "HOW ARE YOU DOING THIS AND ACTIVLEY [sic] SLEEP1NG WITH THE MAN WHO LOTERALLY [sic] DESTROY THE PLANET AND HUMANITY."

In response, Grimes commented, "How is he doing these things? His whole career is about making travel/house power etc sustainable and green. It's worth a deep dive."

