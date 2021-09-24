Controlling Britney Spears Documentary Explores Bombshell New Claims About Her Conservatorship

Watch : Britney Spears' Father Jamie Files to END Conservatorship

Britney Spears life under conservatorship appears to have even more toxic than imagined.

Bombshell new claims about the court-mandated arrangement, partially controlled by the star's father Jamie Spears, are made in a new documentary from the creators of one that had the whole world talking last February—even before the singer's shocking court testimony. The New York Times Presents "Controlling Britney Spears," set to premiere on FX and Hulu on Friday, Sept. 24, features interviews with people with alleged firsthand information about how the legal arrangement has controlled Britney's life for the past 13 years.

Among the insiders is a man identified as a former member of her security team, who talks about how Britney was being monitored. In Controlling Britney Spears, the follow-up to The New York Times Presents "Framing Britney Spears," the man alleges that Edan Yemini, owner of Black Box Security—which worked with the singer, and an agent working with him handed him an audio recording device and a USB drive and asked him to "wipe it."