Why Shawn Johnson Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Breastfeeding Journey

Watch : Olympian Shawn Johnson Reveals the Name of Her 2nd Child

Admittedly, they were prepared for the wooooooooorst.

"We had so many people tell us to just buckle up because it was going to be the hardest thing of our life," Shawn Johnson told E! News of the mindset she and husband Andrew East shared ahead of welcoming their second child, now 2-month-old son Jett, into the fold. And while she said, "yes it is hard and it is a lot," juggling the dreaded two under 2 hasn't been all that bad.

Dare she say it's kinda nice?

With 22-month-old daughter Drew, "I felt like we were always just hoping for the easier phase to kick in that we wished away a lot of it, which I think happens with your first kid, naturally," she reasoned. "And with Jett, we really planned ahead to make sure we had a solid two months off from work where we could just be a family and we could appreciate it and kind of suffer through it in a very appreciative way. And we've just truly been able to enjoy these past couple of months, which is awesome."