Darcey Silva Twerks in a Diaper Before Plastic Surgery Makeover in Darcey & Stacey Season Finale

Watch : Darcey Silva Rocks a Diaper on "Darcey & Stacey" Season Finale?!

A little nip, a little tuck and a whole lotta nerves.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Darcey & Stacey season two finale, twin sisters Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva finally go under the knife for their highly-anticipated makeovers in Turkey. And despite the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off stars having past plastic surgery experience, this procedure feels...different.

"We just pray. We just bless the doctor's hands and pray that everything goes well," Stacey says, as she and Darcey bow their heads in prayer.

During a confessional, she adds, "I mean, I know we like having surgery because we're excited for the results, but I am feeling the nervous jitters."

The Silva sisters change into hospital gowns, and while Stacey is visibly anxious, Darcey knows exactly how to ease her nerves: With a dose of laughter—the best medicine. Literally peeing her pants from giggling too hard, she jokes, "Where's the diaper? I tinkled a little bit."

And, Darcey actually puts on a padded diaper and does a little dance to cheer up Stacey. "The diaper saved me," Darcey says in a confessional. "It was actually really comfortable. I didn't want to take it off."