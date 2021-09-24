Darcey Silva Twerks in a Diaper Before Plastic Surgery Makeover in Darcey & Stacey Season Finale

A little nip, a little tuck and a whole lotta nerves.
In an exclusive sneak peek at the Darcey & Stacey season two finale, twin sisters Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva finally go under the knife for their highly-anticipated makeovers in Turkey. And despite the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off stars having past plastic surgery experience, this procedure feels...different.
"We just pray. We just bless the doctor's hands and pray that everything goes well," Stacey says, as she and Darcey bow their heads in prayer.
During a confessional, she adds, "I mean, I know we like having surgery because we're excited for the results, but I am feeling the nervous jitters."
The Silva sisters change into hospital gowns, and while Stacey is visibly anxious, Darcey knows exactly how to ease her nerves: With a dose of laughter—the best medicine. Literally peeing her pants from giggling too hard, she jokes, "Where's the diaper? I tinkled a little bit."
And, Darcey actually puts on a padded diaper and does a little dance to cheer up Stacey. "The diaper saved me," Darcey says in a confessional. "It was actually really comfortable. I didn't want to take it off."
Yet, once the nurse comes in to take the twins into the operating room, both Silva sisters become anxious again.
"This is probably our biggest surgery yet," Darcey explains. "I'm a little nervous. I have all these thoughts going through my head. What happens if I don't like the outcome of the surgery? It's scary to think about."
Darcey continues, "And I hate to even think this, but what if one of us doesn't wake up from the anesthesia?"
But despite their legitimate worries, earlier this month, Darcey exclusively told E! News that her side-by-side transformation with Stacey felt like a great spiritual journey. "Every step of the way, we knew we had each other as sisters and twins," Darcey revealed. "Turkey was a place for us to get stronger, not only as individuals but as twins. We bonded like no other. God led us to Turkey. It was meant to be that way."
So with Darcey heading into surgery telling the doctor, "get ready for the new me, the new Darcey," what will her big reveal look like?
Watch the full clip above and tune in to the season finale to find out.
The season two finale of Darcey & Stacey airs Monday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on TLC.