You Have to See Beyoncé's Stylish Accessory for Her Latest Date Night With Jay-Z

When life gives Beyoncé lemons, not only does she make lemonade, but she also throws one over her shoulder and rocks it.
The "Formation" singer—who is busy living her best life aboard a yacht off the European coast with husband Jay-Z following her 40th birthday celebration—showed off her latest, uh, squeeze on Sept. 23. Pairing a date night sequined Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a high pony, she topped it all off with a Judith Leiber pink lemon slice bag (which runs for a cool $4,200, btw).
The mom of three's latest Instagram post that had us crazy in love once again dropped the same day she shared a personal letter to fans, explaining her outlook on her life now that she turned the big 4-0.
"Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F'd UP," she wrote in her heartfelt letter. "This has absolutely been the best I've felt in my life. I'm so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!"
As Bey put it, "This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It's the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times."
With each year, she continued, "The more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There's a freedom and liberation knowing that I've made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I'm finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I've worked so hard to plant my whole life."
And Queen Bey's seeds look pretty sweet. Or, perhaps, sour.