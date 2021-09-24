Jena Frumes Makes Promise to 4-Month-Old Son Amid Split From Jason Derulo

Watch : See Jason Derulo's Shocking "Spider-Man" Transformation

Amid her split from Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes is putting their son first.



Just hours after the "Solo" singer revealed the two were parting ways after over a year of dating, the influencer shared a promise she made to their 4-month-old son, Jason King. "I love you bubsyyy," a Sept. 23 Instagram Story photo of herself holding her son's hand. "I promise to give you all the love I never had, you deserve the world baby boy."



Although she has yet to address the split publicly, Jena's personal message to their little one came not too long after Jason released a statement confirming the two had broken up.



"She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be," Derulo tweeted on Sept. 23. "Pls respect our privacy in this time."



Fans were shocked to hear of the couple's split since Jena penned a special birthday tribute to the singer just days ago.