Jena Frumes Makes Promise to 4-Month-Old Son Amid Split From Jason Derulo

Amid her split from Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes is putting their son first.
Just hours after the "Solo" singer revealed the two were parting ways after over a year of dating, the influencer shared a promise she made to their 4-month-old son, Jason King. "I love you bubsyyy," a Sept. 23 Instagram Story photo of herself holding her son's hand. "I promise to give you all the love I never had, you deserve the world baby boy."
Although she has yet to address the split publicly, Jena's personal message to their little one came not too long after Jason released a statement confirming the two had broken up.
"She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be," Derulo tweeted on Sept. 23. "Pls respect our privacy in this time."
Fans were shocked to hear of the couple's split since Jena penned a special birthday tribute to the singer just days ago.
"You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever," Jena wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys."
"I know I'm a tough cookie," she continued, "But you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I'm forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever."
The two—who began dating March 2020 and grew close during quarantine—welcomed their son, Jason, in May of this year. In an IG post over a week after his birth, Jena gushed about their newest arrival.
"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king," she captioned a post of her son's hands in mid-May. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so, so, so, in love with this little boy, he's everything I never knew I needed."