The Hills' Kaitlynn Carter Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Kristopher Brock

Kaitlynn Carter is in baby bliss after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, The Hills: New Beginnings star announced the arrival of her baby boy on Instagram.
She captioned a photo of the newborn, "our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."
It's safe to say Kaitlynn's home is baby-proof and then some. In the weeks leading up to her delivery, the reality star shared a look at her new and improved playroom.
"This is honestly how I fantasized this room would turn out but didn't think it was possible with how much stuff we had after combining two homes earlier this year," she captioned photos of the former garage.
The cozy space is the perfect place for Kaitlynn and Kristopher's little one to play with half-brother Charlie.
Kristopher shares custody of Charlie with ex-wife Laura Vassar, who he continues to work with on his clothing brand Brock Collection.
Last December, Kaitlynn shared that she admires how "mature" her boyfriend is, describing their romance as "the most seamless, chill relationship."
"I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well," she gushed. "A lot of friends will ask me, ‘How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well.'"
Kaitlynn, who was previously married to Brody Jenner, continued, "I've never had a relationship that was just easy and I don't want to put anybody else down, but I feel like he's the first adult I've ever dated. He's more mature than me by far."
Before long, Kaitlynn said she and Kris were already talking about having kids. In June, she shared, "We kind of got to the conversation about having kids where we stood with all of that really quickly... We were definitely on the same page. Like, 'Hey let's go for it. And see what happens.'"
"It's funny how when you relax and don't have all these expectations and plans, how things come together better," Kaitlynn added. "Kris was such a pleasant surprise. I feel like I was trying the least, [was] when everything finally came together the way I hoped it would."
And it seems that Kaitlynn's co-stars couldn't be happier for her. On Sept. 7, the influencer shared that her friends and family threw her a baby shower, which was attended by her former mother-in-law Linda Thompson.
Brody's mom commemorated the special moment on Instagram, writing, "My whole family & I are wishing every happiness for you and your family! It is the profoundly beautiful adventure of motherhood upon which you are about to embark! You are radiant!"