Federal Arrest Warrant Issued for Brian Laundrie Amid Gabby Petito Investigation

Watch : Brian Laundrie INDICTED on Bank Fraud Charges

The search for Brian Laundrie just intensified.

Two days after authorities confirmed that the remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest belonged to YouTuber Gabby Petito, her fiancé Brian Laundrie is now officially wanted by police.

"On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," the FBI in Denver shared on Twitter. "The #FBI continues to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27-30, 2021, who may have had contact with Ms. Petito or Mr. Laundrie, or who may have seen their vehicle."

According to the indictment obtained by E! News, Laundrie "knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorized access devices" including a debit card and bank account between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. By such conduct, the indictment claims Laundrie "obtained things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more during that period."

