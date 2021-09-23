Beyoncé Says She Now Understands How “Fragile Life Truly Is” in Personal Letter

Watch : Emmys FUN Facts About Beyonce, Taylor Swift & More!

For Beyoncé, life is only getting better with age.

The 28-time Grammy winner shared a handwritten note with fans this week, following her 40th birthday on Sept. 3, and revealed she's feeling the best she's ever felt.

She blessed us with her wisdom about the spiritual aspect of aging, while reflecting on all of the beautiful life lessons she's learned since her days with Destiny's Child.

"Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F'd UP," Bey wrote in her heartfelt letter. "This has absolutely been the best I've felt in my life. I'm so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!"

As she explained, "This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It's the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times."