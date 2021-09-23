Tom Felton Suffers Apparent Medical Incident While Competing in Celebrity Golf Tournament

Watch : Tom Felton Talks Spooky Role & Answers "Harry Potter" Questions

Tom Felton appeared to have suffered a medical incident during a round of golf.

Ahead of the 2021 Ryder Cup, the Harry Potter star participated in a celebrity golf match on Thursday, Sept. 23. Unfortunately, he was unable to complete the game after not feeling well.

In pictures captured at the event, the actor was seen receiving help from bystanders before he was laid down on a cart and driven away for further treatment.

While traveling through the Whistling Straits course in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, Tom was joined by fellow sports stars including hockey player Teemu Selanne, professional wrestler Mandy Rose, surfer Kelly Slater and other professional athletes.

E! News has reached out to Tom's rep for additional details and has not heard back.

Just one day before the incident, the actor best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise celebrated his 34th birthday by raising funds for The Jed Foundation, a non-profit organization that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults.