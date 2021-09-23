From Halloween Kills to Harry Potter, Peacocktober Has All Your Spooky Favorites

Whether you're seeking a spooktacular good time or a magical family moment, Peacock has you covered this fall.
Once again, this October, the NBCUniversal streaming service is providing the best films, shows and specials in honor of spooky season. For starters, you can enroll in Hogwarts by binging the entire Harry Potter franchise when it returns to the streamer on Oct. 15. You should definitely mark this date on your calendar, as it's the same day that Halloween Kills slashes it way into Peacock and theaters.
The highly anticipated film picks up where the 2018 flick left off, with crazed killer Michael Myers trapped inside a burning building. However, as the recent trailer teased, the knife-wielding murderer has lived to cause chaos once more.
And that's just a couple offerings to look forward to during this Halloween event! If you're eager for a faboolous time this October, check out the complete Peacocktober schedule below:
Just Added
Alien Agent, 2007
Anna, 2014
Abduction of Angie, 2017
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Brides of Dracula, 1960
Browse, 2019
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Decoys, 2004
Defenseless, 1991
Descent, 2005
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula's Daughter, 1936
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
Evil Born, 2012
Falling For You, 1995
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
Godzilla, 2014
Hunted, 2015
It Came from Outer Space, 1953
An American Werewolf in London, 1981
Let Me In, 2010
Most Haunted: Midsummer Murders, S1
Murder At My Door, 1996
Buried in The Backyard, S3
Night Monster, 1942
Ouija, 2014
Phantasm II, 1988
The Dog Who Saved Halloween, 2011
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom Racer, 2009
Possession, 2008
Snapped, S28
Son of Dracula, 1943
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Staged Killer, 2019
Swarmed, 2004
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
The Fourth Kind, 2009
The Invisible Man, 1933
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man's Revenge, 1944
The Invisible Woman, 1940
The Mummy, 1932
The Mummy's Curse, 1944
The Mummy's Ghost, 1944
The Mummy's Hand, 1940
The Mummy's Tomb, 1942
The Phantom of the Opera, 1962
The Wrong Babysitter, 2017
Werewolf of London, 1935
Most Haunted S1-14
The Toolbox Killer, 2021 (Peacock Original)
September 27
Midnight, Texas S1-2, 2017
September 30
Demon Eye, 2019
Unidentified with Demi Lovato, 2021(Peacock Original)
October 1
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
Alien vs. Predator, 2004
Bad Moon, 1996
Bride of Chucky, 1998
Cat People, 1982
Child's Play 2, 1990
Child's Play 3, 1991
Cult of Chucky, 2017
Curse of Chucky, 2013
Curse of the Fly, 1965
Devil, 2010
Dracula, 1931
Dracula, 1979
Firestarter: Rekindled, S1
Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
Friday the 13th-Part II, 1981
Friday the 13th-Part V: A New Beginning, 1985
Friday the 13th-Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986
Friday the 13th-Part VII: The New Blood, 1988
Friday the 13th-Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989
Friday the 13th, 1980
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Gremlins, 1984
It Follows, 2015
Jason X, 2001
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun, 1993
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010
Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03
Phantasm II, 1988
Predator 2, 1990
Predator, 1987
Predators, 2010
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Prometheus, 2012
Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990
Return of the Fly, 1959
Rings, 2017
Runaway Bride, 1999
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 3D, 2010
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Saw, 2004
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
Seed of Chucky, 2004
Separation, 2021
Shocker, 1989
Slither, 2006
Tales from the Hood 3, 2020
The Burbs, 1989
The Fly, 1958
The Funhouse, 1981
The Mask, 1994
The Omen, 2006
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
The Sixth Sense, 1999
The Skeleton Key, 2005
The Texas Chain Massacre, 2003
The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning, 2006
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
October 2
Tales from the Hood 2, 2018
October 7
One of Us Is Lying S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)
Create The Escape S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)
October 13
Dead Silence, 2007
October 14
Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, 2021 (Peacock Original)
October 15
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005
Dark Crimes, 2018
Halloween Kills, 2021
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows –Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows –Part 2, 2011
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)