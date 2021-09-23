Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

From Halloween Kills to Harry Potter, Peacocktober Has All Your Spooky Favorites

Slash your way into spooky season with all your Halloween favorites on Peacock! See the wickedly stacked lineup here.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 23, 2021 10:27 PM
MoviesTVHarry PotterHalloweenPeacockNBCU
Whether you're seeking a spooktacular good time or a magical family moment, Peacock has you covered this fall.

Once again, this October, the NBCUniversal streaming service is providing the best films, shows and specials in honor of spooky season. For starters, you can enroll in Hogwarts by binging the entire Harry Potter franchise when it returns to the streamer on Oct. 15. You should definitely mark this date on your calendar, as it's the same day that Halloween Kills slashes it way into Peacock and theaters.

The highly anticipated film picks up where the 2018 flick left off, with crazed killer Michael Myers trapped inside a burning building. However, as the recent trailer teased, the knife-wielding murderer has lived to cause chaos once more.

And that's just a couple offerings to look forward to during this Halloween event! If you're eager for a faboolous time this October, check out the complete Peacocktober schedule below:

Just Added

Alien Agent, 2007

Anna, 2014

Abduction of Angie, 2017

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Brides of Dracula, 1960

Browse, 2019

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Decoys, 2004

Defenseless, 1991

Descent, 2005

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula's Daughter, 1936

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

Evil Born, 2012

Falling For You, 1995

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

Godzilla, 2014

Hunted, 2015

It Came from Outer Space, 1953

An American Werewolf in London, 1981

Let Me In, 2010

Most Haunted: Midsummer Murders, S1

Murder At My Door, 1996

Buried in The Backyard, S3

Night Monster, 1942

Ouija, 2014

Phantasm II, 1988

The Dog Who Saved Halloween, 2011

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom Racer, 2009

Peacock

Possession, 2008

Snapped, S28

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Staged Killer, 2019

Swarmed, 2004

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

The Fourth Kind, 2009

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man's Revenge, 1944

The Invisible Woman, 1940

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy's Curse, 1944

The Mummy's Ghost, 1944

The Mummy's Hand, 1940

The Mummy's Tomb, 1942

The Phantom of the Opera, 1962

The Wrong Babysitter, 2017

Werewolf of London, 1935

Most Haunted S1-14

The Toolbox Killer, 2021 (Peacock Original)

 

September 27

Midnight, Texas S1-2, 2017

 

September 30

Demon Eye, 2019

Unidentified with Demi Lovato, 2021(Peacock Original)

New Line Cinema

October 1

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Alien vs. Predator, 2004

Bad Moon, 1996

Bride of Chucky, 1998

Cat People, 1982

Child's Play 2, 1990

Child's Play 3, 1991

Cult of Chucky, 2017

Curse of Chucky, 2013

Curse of the Fly, 1965

Devil, 2010

Dracula, 1931

Dracula, 1979

Firestarter: Rekindled, S1

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th-Part II, 1981

Friday the 13th-Part V: A New Beginning, 1985

Friday the 13th-Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986

Friday the 13th-Part VII: The New Blood, 1988

Friday the 13th-Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989

Friday the 13th, 1980

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Gremlins, 1984

It Follows, 2015

Jason X, 2001

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun, 1993

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010

Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03

Phantasm II, 1988

Predator 2, 1990

Predator, 1987

Predators, 2010

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Prometheus, 2012

Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990

Return of the Fly, 1959

Rings, 2017

Runaway Bride, 1999

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 3D, 2010

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw, 2004

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

Seed of Chucky, 2004

Separation, 2021

Shocker, 1989

Slither, 2006

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020

The Burbs, 1989

The Fly, 1958

The Funhouse, 1981

The Mask, 1994

The Omen, 2006

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

The Sixth Sense, 1999

The Skeleton Key, 2005

The Texas Chain Massacre, 2003

The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning, 2006

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

Blumhouse Productions

October 2

Tales from the Hood 2, 2018

 

October 7

One of Us Is Lying S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)

Create The Escape S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)

 

October 13

Dead Silence, 2007

 

October 14

Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, 2021 (Peacock Original)

 

October 15

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005

Dark Crimes, 2018

Halloween Kills, 2021

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows –Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows –Part 2, 2011

Warner Bros. Pictures

