The Sweet Way Blake Lively's New Business Honors Her Late Father

Blake Lively's latest business venture has a heartfelt tie to her family.

On Sept. 23, the 34-year-old actress launched a new line of non-alcoholic, sparkling mixers called Betty Buzz. When it comes to the name, Blake explained in a press release that she wanted to find a way to honor her father Ernie Lively, who passed away at the age of 74 in June.

"My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively," she said. "He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister's name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer."