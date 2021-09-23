Megan Thee Stallion Partners with Nike for a Fit Girl Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Attention, Hotties, "we are officially Nike Hotties," Megan Thee Stallion announced on Instagram. The rapper wrote, "I told y'all, Real Hotties put other Hotties on! So I'm sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you."
Megan partnered with Nike and trainer Tara Nicolas to share a series of workouts on the NTC app, with Megan reminding the Hotties that it's not always easy to work out, remarking, "I like the fact that Hotties get to see me go through my struggle. It's realistic for you to want to give up. It's realistic for you to not want to eat this today. It's just really about discipline."
In addition to sharing her personal fitness journey, Megan shared her favorite Nike pieces. If a new pair of sneakers is the motivation you need to start your Fit Girl Fall, keep on scrolling to see some of our favorites from Megan's Nike looks including some fiery reds, leopard, and purple items that we are loving.
Nike Alpha UltraBreathe Women's High-Support Sports Bra
You'll the highest level of support without feeling weighed down when you wear this sports bra. It dries fast to keep you cool and comfortable. It even has an overlay across the chest to minimize bounce, prevent spillage, and just give you an extra bit of support. The Nike Alpha UltraBreathe sports bra is available in seven different colors.
Nike Women's Mid-Rise 7' Bike Shorts
These biker shorts are made from sustainable materials. The fabric wicks sweat to keep you dry, but you can also dress these up to wear them when you're just chilling. The sizes range from XS to 3X.
Nike Sportswear Essential Collection Women's Fleece Hoodie & Pants
Why fit in when you can stand out instead? We love this bright color, but there are also so many other colors available for the fleece hoodie and the pants. The sizes on these pieces range from XS to 3X.
Nike Air Force 1 Pixel SE
Nike Air Force Ones are classic, but these with the yellow leopard print are just everything.
Nike AeroSwift Women's Tight Running Shorts
These running shorts are comfortable while you race. They're tight, stretching, and supportive.
Nike Aeroswift Women's Crop Running Singlet
You will have no distractions when you wear this. It hugs your body and provides enough support that you'll have nothing to worry about. The fabric is light, breathable, and comfortable. Aside from black, you can get it in white, neon pink, and bright green.
