Meet The Crown Actor Playing Princess Diana's Boyfriend Dodi Fayed

The princess will fall in love with a different kind of heir in season five of The Crown.

It appears that the highly anticipated fifth season will take a closer look at Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed, which ended in tragedy for both after a fatal car accident. According to Variety, British actor Khalid Abdalla has been cast as the Egyptian film producer, who also happened to be the son of billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed.

According to Abdalla's IMDB page, he is slated to appear as Dodi in 10 episodes of The Crown, confirming our suspicions that the new season will take place in the final months of the former Princess of Wales' life. For those unfamiliar with Diana and Dodi's love story, they had a whirlwind summer romance before their lives were cut short in August 1997.

So, who exactly is Abdalla and why exactly is he the perfect man to play the doomed department store heir?