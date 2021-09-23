The H&M Collection Gigi Hadid, Halle Bailey & More Stars Can't Stop Wearing

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Looking for some style inspiration for fall? Look no further than H&M's Studio Autumn/Winter 2021 collection.
The highly-anticipated collection launched today, and you're going to want everything! From metallic puffer jackets to purple denim sets and mesh bodysuits, there's so many styles that will help you upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Not to mention, stars like Gigi Hadid, Halle Bailey, MJ Rodriguez, Halle Bailey, Barbie Ferreira and Aaron Rose Philip have already been spotted wearing pieces from the collection! Besides the bold color palette and reasonable price tags, the collection is made with sustainably sourced materials such as recycled polyester, organic cotton and recycled polyamide.
If you want to get in on this celeb-approved collection, you better hurry! Styles like the pinstripe bodysuit are already sold out. Below, we rounded up the styles you can still score just in time for the start of fall.
High Leg Denim Bodysuit
Pair this bodysuit with the matching pants and get ready to strut your stuff like Gigi Hadid!
Oversized Cut-Out Jeans
Also available in black, these flare jeans take the dad jean trend to a whole new, fashionable level.
Sheer Mesh Bodysuit
Is it getting hot in here? Or is it just you repping this sizzling mesh bodysuit? Hot Girl Fall, here we come!
Wide-leg Printed Joggers
Stay comfy and trendy with these printed joggers all season long.
Chunky Boots
Chunky boots are becoming an essential for fall, and we're not mad about it! This silhouette is perfect if you can't decide between a bootie or tall boot.
Seamless Crop Top
Rep this crop top with the matching skirt to look pulled together in an instant.
Seamless Skirt
Whether you wear this seamless skirt with the coordinating top or a graphic tee, you'll look snatched.
Oversized Puffer Jacket
Stand out in a good way when the cold weather kicks in! This oversized puffer jacket has dropped shoulders, large, wide sleeves and cuffs with a wide tab and hook-loop fastener.
Oversized Sweater
How cute is this sweater? It screams fall, and we are ready for sweater weather to commence.
Pinstripe Blazer
Show them you mean business with this pinstripe blazer!
Ready for must-haves? Check out these hidden gems in Lululemon's sale section!