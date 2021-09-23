Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Rihanna Shares the Story Behind Her and A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala Looks

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 23, 2021
The couple that subconsciously matches together, stays together? 

It's hard to believe that Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky didn't plan their twinning oversized ensembles for their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala, but alas, the Savage x Fenty founder must have just had "Love On the Brain" when putting everything together.

"We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared," Rihanna exclusively told E! News Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz on Sept. 23. "We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s––t.'"

Maybe it's because the Grammy winner has had her eye on the runway instead of the red carpet, planning for the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show, airing on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 24.

Every Photo From Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Cozy Date Night at 2021 Met Gala

Her favorite part of the designer showcase, she told E! News, is just "seeing the different body types, honestly, because there's certain things that I designed that I'm like, 'I would never wear that, just no way. That would make my stomach look terrible,'" she revealed, "but then I see someone wear it, and I'm like, 'No way, I could wear it too!' Women are just so confident in this show."

John Shearer/WireImage

Speaking of confidence, it seems in A$AP Rocky, Rihanna has found a partner that hustles just as much as she does. Her biggest turn-offs include a man who "sits on his ass all day," Rihanna noted, especially when she has reached billionaire status. "There's so many opportunities out there," she added. "You've got to go find one or make one." 

Watch the full interview with the one and only Rihanna above!

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 airs Friday, Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime Video. The latest Savage X Fenty collection is available to shop the same day in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.

