Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Reflect on Getting First Pregnancy Clue While Hiking with Taylor Lautner

These parents-to-be are already proud of their "IVF family"!
Former E! News host Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy gave Daily Pop co-host Erin Lim Rhodes an exclusive tour of their nursery, plus detailed their four-and-a-half year process to conceive. The couple, who wed in 2014, started to open up about their IVF journey with fans in January. By Sept. 8, pair announced they were expecting their first child—and couldn't wait to share the news with these celeb pals.
"I snuck in there and took the test first and then I put it on his bedside table," Lauren explained of her big pregnancy reveal.
Meanwhile, Jason immediately called his A-list friends with the baby news, including Kathy Lee Gifford, Maria Shriver and E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, as well as the Kennedy family pastors.
They also FaceTimed friend Taylor Lautner and his girlfriend Tay Dome with the news, but revealed the pair was already somewhat in the loop because they had spent the prior weekend on a couples' trip together.
"We went on a little getaway with our good couple friends, and the last day was my birthday, and the next day we were schedule to go have a blood test to see if we were pregnant," Lauren explained. "So, we had the transfer done before we went on that trip."
In retrospect, Jason thinks they were clued into her pregnancy during the vacation with Taylor and Tay. The day before they found out they're expecting, they went on a rather challenging hike with their pals—and it got pretty emotional.
"It was crazy, because the day before, when we were on this trip, I decided it would be fun if we did a pretty extensive hike," he shared. "There wasn't really a map. There wasn't really a trail per se."
The only instruction they received was to follow the water. "Well, let's just say it was very difficult and I was sweating," Jason went on. "There was another couple. She started crying." Lauren later noted, "I was finding the craziest bugs."
Jason said "she was fine" in the end, but it made for a good story when they eventually realized "She was pregnant the whole time. We had no idea." Of course, just hours later, she took the pregnancy test and solved the mystery.
The Twilight star ended up being one of the first people they told, with Lauren revealing, "We told Taylor and Taylor originally, because we were on that trip with them, so they knew like we were finding out the next day." Taylor Lautner later commented on their social media announcement to congratulate them publicly: "LETS GOOO LOVE YOU BOTH TO THE MOON."
Jason also opted to share their news online to hopefully inspire others going through in vitro fertilization.
"I was like, 'Maybe this should be a personal moment between us,' but I think a cool moment and overall thing I've experienced being in the IVF community, is that you're in this family with people," the journalist said.
As for never losing hope, he added, "We tried naturally for over four years, and then we realized there were just some complications and we weren't going to be able to conceive naturally. Instead of just being devastated about it, we said, 'It is what it is.' We can't cry and wallow in that."
Lauren especially can't wait to see Jason as a father. "[He'll be] so, so precious," she gushed. "I mean, obviously a dog is different than a child, but seeing him with Finn is just so sweet."
Jason concluded, "This is going to be a whole new season of life in here."
Watch the full interview above to get a sneak peek at Jason and Lauren's nursery!