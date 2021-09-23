Mel C Reveals How the Spice Girls Really Got Their Nicknames

Watch : Mel C Talks "Dancing With the Stars" & Spice Girls Reunion

If you wanna be a Spice Girl, you've got to get with a nickname.

Stopping by E!'s Daily Pop on Sept. 23, Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, exclusively revealed how the hit British girl group got their iconic monikers back in the day. "Originally, when we were forming as a girl band, we were trying to find out a look," she explained.

Yet, the five women—Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton—felt "uncomfortable" all dressing alike, as was expected from typical pop bands at the time. "We'd walk up to rehearsals, I'd be in my track pants, Geri would be in something quirky, Mel B would be in the leopard," Mel C noted. "We kind of look great as this mish-mash, let's just do it."

A London-based magazine slyly dubbed each Spice Girl based on her respective styles, and today, Mel C revels in her "Sporty" nickname. "We just embrace them and run with it," she teased.