Mel C Reveals How the Spice Girls Really Got Their Nicknames

If you wanna be a Spice Girl, you've got to get with a nickname.
Stopping by E!'s Daily Pop on Sept. 23, Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, exclusively revealed how the hit British girl group got their iconic monikers back in the day. "Originally, when we were forming as a girl band, we were trying to find out a look," she explained.
Yet, the five women—Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton—felt "uncomfortable" all dressing alike, as was expected from typical pop bands at the time. "We'd walk up to rehearsals, I'd be in my track pants, Geri would be in something quirky, Mel B would be in the leopard," Mel C noted. "We kind of look great as this mish-mash, let's just do it."
A London-based magazine slyly dubbed each Spice Girl based on her respective styles, and today, Mel C revels in her "Sporty" nickname. "We just embrace them and run with it," she teased.
And, the Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestant has even channeled her confident Spice Girls alter ego while onstage with dance partner Gleb Savchenko.
"I think it has been a great learning tool for me, performing in really stressful situations," Mel C added. "We were first out on the season premiere so it was a lot of pressure. I could use my nerves hopefully in a good way, but dancing is so technical and so different, I'm really having to put the hours in."
Plus, the DWTS cast comes with a lot of characters, just like the Spice Girls themselves. "They're great dancers," Mel C noted of her competitors, "but they're also great personalities."
Still, Gleb is certain he's nabbed a true winner, saying, "I'm still fan-girling. I'm dancing with a Spice Girl!"
