Watch the Cast of Bridesmaids Reunite for an Important Cause

Watch : "Bridesmaids" Turns 10!: E! News Rewind

The cast of Bridesmaids is ready to paarrtyyy—to celebrate Register a Friend Day, that is.

And, no, we're not talking about the kind with a Kitchen-Aid, but rather reminding pals to register to vote.

Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy and Annie Mumolo all reunited virtually Thursday, Sept. 23 to talk about the subject in a video shared by the nonpartisan organization I am a voter.

The topic came up in the middle of the co-stars' video call while they were all discussing their goals for the upcoming year. Ellie said she'd already completed her objective of putting her name on more mailing lists, and Kristen expressed her desire to try dry shampoo.

"To piggyback off of Kristen, I'm going to stop washing my hair," Rose joked, "and I'm going to stop washing my body and I'm just going to roll the dice."

But it wasn't long before their meeting was crashed by a very special guest: Wilson Phillips!