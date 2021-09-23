Watch the Cast of Bridesmaids Reunite for an Important Cause

The cast of Bridesmaids is ready to paarrtyyy—to celebrate Register a Friend Day, that is.
And, no, we're not talking about the kind with a Kitchen-Aid, but rather reminding pals to register to vote.
Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy and Annie Mumolo all reunited virtually Thursday, Sept. 23 to talk about the subject in a video shared by the nonpartisan organization I am a voter.
The topic came up in the middle of the co-stars' video call while they were all discussing their goals for the upcoming year. Ellie said she'd already completed her objective of putting her name on more mailing lists, and Kristen expressed her desire to try dry shampoo.
"To piggyback off of Kristen, I'm going to stop washing my hair," Rose joked, "and I'm going to stop washing my body and I'm just going to roll the dice."
But it wasn't long before their meeting was crashed by a very special guest: Wilson Phillips!
The singers then proposed another idea. "Hey," Wendy Wilson said, "something that I think we should all do this year is register a friend to vote."
But Kristen needed some clarity on the timeline: Should she do this now or should she, you guessed it, hold on for one more day?
"No, no, no, no, no," Carnie Wilson said, "Definitely do not [singing in unison with Wendy and Chynna Phillips] hold on for one more day."
And Kristen couldn't agree more. "Everyone remember to vote," she said, "and not only remember to vote but to register a friend to vote." Because as she put it, "Friends don't let friends skip elections."
You heard them,
Stove Steve!