Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kristen Stewart Wonders "Will They Kill Me" In Chilling New Spencer Trailer

What were those final days of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage like? Kristen Stewart and Jack Farthing offer a glimpse inside the rocky relationship in their new drama Spencer.

By Jess Cohen Sep 23, 2021 5:28 PMTags
MoviesKristen StewartCelebrities
Watch: Kristen Stewart Shows Princess Diana's Pain in First "Spencer" Poster

"Will they kill me?"

That's the chilling question Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) asks in the new trailer for Spencer, released on Sept. 23. In the two-minute preview, viewers see Diana arriving at Queen Elizabeth II's (Stella Gonet) Sandringham Estate for Christmas festivities with the royal family. While this should be a joyous time for all, tensions between Diana and Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) are at an all-time high.

"You have to be able to do things you hate," Charles tells Diana in the trailer. "There has to be two of you. There's the real one, and the one they take pictures of, Diana, for the good of the country."

Diana later says, "Do you know, I really like things that are simple, ordinary? The things that are real."

As Diana contemplates her next steps, she looks back at her relationship with Charles. In fact, Kristen can be seen wearing a replica of Diana's iconic wedding dress in one clip from the trailer. 

photos
Kristen Stewart Plays Princess Diana in Spencer

"Here, in this house, there is no future," she says. "Past and the present are the same thing."

As fans await the November release of Spencer, Kristen continues to share details about what is was like to play the late royal. "She felt so alive to me when I was making this movie, even if it's all between the ears and it was just a fantasy of mine," she told the The Los Angeles Times in early September. "But there were moments where my body and mind would forget she was dead. And suddenly, I would just have an image of what happened. And remember who she left behind."

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead as Autopsy Determines Manner of Death

2

Ranger Expresses Regret Over Alleged Gabby Petito Domestic Incident

3

Kristen Stewart Wonders "Will They Kill Me" in Spencer Trailer

"And I was amazed by the renewed emotion. Every single time," she continued. "Maybe two or three times a week, I would just fully break down about the fact that she had died. I just could not come to terms with it, because I was fighting to keep her alive every single day."

You can see Kristen's transformation into Diana in the trailer, which also features young Prince William and Prince Harry.

Spencer is set for release on Nov. 5.

Plus, check out all the details we know about Spencer below.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart Cast as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart's casting as Princess Diana was announced in June 2020. At the time, director Pablo Larraín told Deadline that the actress was "one of the great actors around today." He added, "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."

"The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see," he continued. "I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

Courtesy of Pablo Larraín
The Plot

The film is based on real-life events. Spencer, which is Diana's maiden name, takes place in December 1991, when she and Prince Charles spent a Christmas holiday with the royal family at one of Queen Elizabeth II's additional residences, in Sandringham, England. That weekend, she made the decision to leave her husband, following much relationship turmoil. The two ultimately divorced in August 1996 after 15 years of marriage.

"We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen," Pablo Larraín told Deadline in June 2020. "She's a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles."

Spencer is set for release in fall 2021.

Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock
Jack Farthing Plays Prince Charles

It was confirmed in March 2021 that Jack Farthing was cast as Prince Charles, Diana's husband. He is known for roles in the BBC drama series Poldark and the network's comedy Blandings. He also appeared with Olivia Munn in the Netflix movie Love, Wedding, Repeat.

Shutterstock; Imago via ZUMA Press
Olga Hellsing Cast as Sarah Ferguson

German model Olga Hellsing will make her acting debut as Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the Duchess of York and now ex-wife of Prince Charles' brother Prince AndrewDeadline reported in March 2021.

Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock; douglas-thomas.com
Thomas Douglas Cast as Diana's Father

British-German actor Thomas Douglas will play Diana's father, Earl John Spencer, Deadline reported in March 2021. He previously appeared in the 2020 miniseries Labyrinth of Peace and the crime series Tatort, Germany's longest-running TV drama.

Getty Images
Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris Also Star

Timothy Spall, who played Wormtail in the Harry Potter films and also starred with Jack Farthing on the comedy show Blandings, The Shape of Water and Blue Jasmine actress Sally Hawkins and Mission: Impossible movie series star Sean Harris also appear in Spencer, Deadline reported in January 2021.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead as Autopsy Determines Manner of Death

2

Ranger Expresses Regret Over Alleged Gabby Petito Domestic Incident

3

Kristen Stewart Wonders "Will They Kill Me" in Spencer Trailer

4

Chrissy Teigen Calls It "Awkward" to See Ariana & John on Voice

5

Brian Laundrie’s Family Reacts After Gabby Petito Is Confirmed Dead