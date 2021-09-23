Hear Todd Chrisley's Advice to Savannah Chrisley About Ex Nic Kerdiles in Growing Up Chrisley Clip

Watch : Chrisley Knows Best Returns: Todd & Savannah Spill Secrets

The ultimate ultimatum.

In a sneak peek at tonight's episode of Growing Up Chrisley, airing Thursday, Sept. 23, Todd Chrisley can't help but call out Savannah Chrisley and her real relationship with then-ex Nic Kerdiles.

While out shopping, Savannah tells her dad about a recent blind date her best friend tried to arrange.

"I'm just not in the mood for all this today, like, Chadd had me go on this double date with him and I really didn't even want to go," Savannah says with a sigh. "So, I made sure we'd run into Chase [Chrisley] and Elliott.

"Why would you do that?" Todd asks in shock.

Savannah admits, "Because it just made me more comfortable. Therefore, it wasn't really a date, it was just a group hang. And now, Chadd's mad."

Todd agrees that Savannah "made him look foolish" by sabotaging the double date, but Savannah surprisingly opens up about not being ready to start dating again after breaking off her engagement with former fiancé, Nic.