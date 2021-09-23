Billie Eilish Calls Out Double Standards in Hollywood: "Where's That Energy With Men?"

Watch : Billie Eilish's Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Dress Stuns at 2021 Met Gala

Everyone seems to have an opinion about Billie Eilish.

Ever since she burst onto the scene at the age of 13 with "Ocean Eyes," the now 19-year-old singer has faced public scrutiny on everything from the music she releases to the clothes she wears.

"Or my sexuality!" she told Elle for its October 2021 issue. "Like, oh yeah, that's everyone else's business, right? No. Where's that energy with men?"

As Eilish told the outlet, she never yearned for a life in the spotlight. "I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life,'" she noted. "All my friends know I don't wanna see any of [the negative chatter]. When people send me something mean, it hurts my soul."

Take the comments over her apparel, for instance. For years, Eilish wore baggy clothing so people couldn't see her body and, therefore, couldn't comment on it. Recently, Eilish has been experimenting with new looks. Whether it's the Marilyn Monroe-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown she wore to the Met Gala or the custom Valentino corset she wore for British Vogue, the artist enjoys switching up her style. And while she slays in no matter what she wears, it appears some followers have taken issue with this change.

"People hold on to these memories and have an attachment," Eilish shared. "But it's very dehumanizing."