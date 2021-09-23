A Love Triangle Gets in the Way of This Robo-Detective Duo in a Code 404 Sneak Peek

Watch : "The Office" Reunion In the Works on Peacock?

There are still a few bugs to fix with this robot A.I. update.

Beloved Peacock series Code 404 returns with everyone's favorite robo-detective, John Major (Daniel Mays), who is still getting used to his rebooted system. With detective inspector partner Roy Carver (Stephen Graham) unwillingly by his side, John eases his way back into the Special Investigation Unit police force in season two. An exclusive sneak peek at the premiere, airing tonight, Sept. 23, shows that technology still is at odd with the two cops.

"Got the bugger, and I brought you a Pop Tart!" John gleefully tells Roy while a criminal is handcuffed.

Throw in a grenade (literally) and a tense moment can only get more...awkward.

Code 404 follows John, newly resurrected thanks to artificial intelligence technology after a covert arms bust led to his death in the line of duty. One year later, and John is ready to re-enter the police force, albeit with a few glitches in his robo-system. And, the John Major 2.0 model seems to have impaired his judgment while clouding his memory.