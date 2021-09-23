Katy Perry Shares the Sweet Video With Orlando Bloom That Inspired One of Her Hit Songs

Watch : Katy Perry Trolls Orlando Bloom for Vacation Photos

Fair warning: You'll wanna cruise down a heart-shaped highway after seeing this.



Katy Perry—who's seen a recent resurgence of her 2019 hit "Harleys in Hawaii" thanks to the latest TikTok trend, in which users lip sync to a slowed down version of the song while turning their camera to the side—took to Instagram to share the real-life inspiration behind her love song. Sharing snippets of her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's trip to the Aloha state's island of Kauai on Sept. 23, the singer asked, "Should I do the #youandiiiiii challenge on TikTok or na?"



In the last slide, she shared of a video of her and Bloom literally cruising along on a motorcycle, from the ride that actually inspired "Harleys in Hawaii."



The mid-tempo single initially charted outside the U.S. in New Zealand, Scotland and Canada. But thanks to the TikTok trend—which features a slowed down version of Katy singing "you and I"—the ballad is currently the star's most popular track on Spotify.