Ready for the Best Sleep of Your Life? Bearaby Weighted Blankets Are Finally at Nordstrom

The Bearaby weighted blankets are new to Nordstrom, but they have had a very loyal following for a long time. Here's what some Bearaby shoppers had to say about the Bearaby weighted blankets.

A shopper called this, "THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKET," elaborating, "Ive used a number of weighted blankets and this one is the best by far. No unwashable toxic beads, no polyester cover to laboriously remove and replace after washing. Just pure, dense, organic cotton, and the entire blanket is machine washable. I love it!"

Another shared,"I'M SLEEPING BETTER! Love this blanket! I'm pleasantly surprised. I've had two other weighted blankets. Didn't like them but a friend was wild about her Bearaby so I thought I'd try it. I LOVE IT. It isn't hot at all - I'm a menopausal woman so that's quite an endorsement. I am 5'2 with the 15 pounder and I almost wish I'd gotten the 20. That feeling of being "held" is the best and the Read more about review stating I'M SLEEPING BETTER! Love this blanket!way it lays is unique and deeply comforting."

A review said, "I held out buying this because I had a weighted blanket once and wasn't impressed. Then it was talked about so much in a community I follow, I finally after 7 months caved and bought. Best Purchase. It is beautiful and I and hugs me, but I don't feel smothered. Can't recommend enough. Worth the price!"

"I have four Bearby blankets. I find them comforting and cuddly," a shopper wrote.

Someone else said, "I am in love with my napper. I have had two other weighted blankets and this is by far the best one."

A Bearaby owner shared, " Just enough pressure to calm me and I am not moving about all night long. I sleep fairly well most nights. If you have difficulty with body temperature, this is the blanket for you. It does not make you hot like other weighted blankets. I used my sisters of another brand Read more about review stating Love this blanket!and nearly suffocated. This one is perfect! Thanks Bearaby for this wonderful blanket."

One fan shared, "The cotton napper is as beautiful and functional as I'd hoped it would be! I've had it for about a week now, and I haven't had a bad night of sleep since. It looks beautiful draped over the bed, and fulfills the function of providing the weight necessary for a good night sleep. I am 165 pounds, so between the 15 and 20 pound recommend blanked weigRead more about The cotton napper is as beautiful andht. I went with the 20 lb blanket and I'm glad I did!"