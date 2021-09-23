See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out in NYC for First Joint Appearance Since Lili's Birth

Watch : Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Grace the Cover of "Time 100"

Six months since their explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are drawing an audience once again. Only this time, it's in person.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are based in California, stepped out in New York City on Thursday, Sept. 23, kicking off their visit to Manhattan with an appearance at One World Trade Center. The pair coordinated in navy for the occasion, Harry in a blue suit and tie and Meghan donning a navy turtleneck and pants with a navy coat layered on top. The mother of two wore her hair pulled back into a bun.

As they appeared alongside New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray and Dante de Blasio, Markle told the press gathered inside One World Observatory it's "wonderful to be back" in New York.

Their outing marks the first time they've made an official joint appearance since laying a wreath at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honor of Remembrance Day last November.