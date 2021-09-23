Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

See what Camila Cabello and more of the night's biggest nominees are rocking on the red carpet before the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards airs on Telemundo.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 23, 2021 11:10 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsBillboard Latin Music AwardsCelebritiesLatin Billboard Music AwardsBad Bunny
Watch: Bad Bunny Tells Why His Music Appeals to Everyone at BBMAs

Nothing screams "El Mundo Es Mío" quite like scoring the most nominations at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Bad Bunny is expected to dominate as he heads into the Sept. 23 ceremony with a stunning 22 nominations. He joins Anuel AA, J Balvin, Maluma and Ozuna as the contenders for Artist of the Year, a prize he won last year.

But before we find out who will take home the trophies at the 2021 show, we get to see all of their best fashion serves on the red carpet. 

Fans can expect to see all the hottest Latinx artists hit the red carpet in Florida, with nominees including Karol GRosalía, Jhay Cortez, Selena Gomez and more hitmakers.

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards airs live on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. Before it kicks off, get a peek at every look—whether outrageously chic or just outrageous—by scrolling down to see every star pull up to the big event. 

photos
Lights, camera, fashion!

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Camila Cabello
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Natti Natasha
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Mau y Ricky
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Stefanía Roitman
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Carina Sandoval
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
El Fantasma
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Cristián de la Fuente & Laura de la Fuente
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Alix Aspe
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Orlando Segura
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Jorge Bernal
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Jessica Carillo
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Freddy Lomelí
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Kunno
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Carla Medina
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Ana Jurka
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Rodner Figueroa
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Elisamar Rosado
Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Mark Tacher

