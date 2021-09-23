Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Bad Bunny Tells Why His Music Appeals to Everyone at BBMAs

Nothing screams "El Mundo Es Mío" quite like scoring the most nominations at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Bad Bunny is expected to dominate as he heads into the Sept. 23 ceremony with a stunning 22 nominations. He joins Anuel AA, J Balvin, Maluma and Ozuna as the contenders for Artist of the Year, a prize he won last year.

But before we find out who will take home the trophies at the 2021 show, we get to see all of their best fashion serves on the red carpet.

Fans can expect to see all the hottest Latinx artists hit the red carpet in Florida, with nominees including Karol G, Rosalía, Jhay Cortez, Selena Gomez and more hitmakers.

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards airs live on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. Before it kicks off, get a peek at every look—whether outrageously chic or just outrageous—by scrolling down to see every star pull up to the big event.