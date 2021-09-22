Gabby PetitoEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Meet the Season 6 Contestants for The Masked Singer

Ahead of the Sept. 22 premiere of The Masked Singer, take a closer look at the costumed contestants who will be singing their hearts out.

Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

It seems like only yesterday that Nick Lachey was crowned the winner of season five of The Masked Singer

Alas, the 98 Degrees singer, who previously competed as Piglet, must end his reign, as season six premieres tonight, Sept. 22. Thankfully, he seems as excited as we are, writing on Twitter, "This little [Piglet] is excited to find out who the next winner is!! Good luck to the new masks performing tonight in #TheMaskedSinger premiere!"

And, like in the previous seasons, a group of celebrities are ready to don outrageous costumes and sing pop hits. This season, the alter egos include everything from a baby to a beach ball to a mallard.

In fact, as E! News previously teased in a sneak peek, one competitor dressed as Mother Nature has judge Ken Jeong thinking that Tiffany Haddish is participating in season six. Per Jeong, Mother Nature has a "'She Ready' kind of vibe" about her.

"Mother nature is a force to be reckoned with," the unidentified celebrity shared in the preview. "She's beautiful and scary at the same time."

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

Speaking of the judges, in addition to Jeong, season six has Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger all returning to the judges' table. Nick Cannon is also returning to his hosting role.

So, in celebration of the season six premiere, take a closer look at the contestants by scrolling through the gallery below!

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby
Michael Becker / FOX
Beach Ball
Michael Becker / FOX
Bull
Michael Becker / FOX
Mallard
Michael Becker / FOX
Hamster
Michael Becker / FOX
Cupcake
Dalmatian
Michael Becker / FOX
Pufferfish
Michael Becker / FOX
Jester
Michael Becker / FOX
Caterpillar
Michael Becker / FOX
Banana Split
Michael Becker / FOX
Octopus
Michael Becker / FOX
Skunk
Michael Becker / FOX
Mother Nature
Michael Becker / FOX
Pepper
Michael Becker / FOX
Queen of Hearts

Catch The Masked Singer's special two-night premiere, which airs Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

