Adele Is “Very Much in Love” With Rich Paul as Their Relationship Continues Heating Up

Watch : Adele and BF Rich Paul Are Instagram Official

The sweetest devotion: Adele and Rich Paul are basically "inseparable" as they take their relationship to new heights.

"Adele is very much in love with Rich and their relationship has become more serious in the last few months," a source close to the "Rolling in the Deep" artist exclusively tells E! News.

In fact, they've already crossed a very important milestone by meeting each other's children. Per the New Yorker, Rich has never married but has three kids, while Adele shares 8-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

"They have both met each other's kids, but have been keeping it low-key around them," the source notes. "They both stay at each other's places in L.A., and are pretty much inseparable."

Rich likes to bring Adele around his friends and she's having a lot of fun, the source explains, as evidenced by the couple's intimate photo booth pics that were taken at Lakers player Anthony Davis' recent wedding to Marlen P.