Britney Spears' Lawyer Reveals Whether Singer Will Have a Prenup with Sam Asghari

Don't worry, Octavia Spencer and other fans, Britney Spears is getting a prenup—again.
In July, the pop star's attorney filed legal papers requesting the removal of her father, Jamie Spears, as co-conservator and overseer of her $60 million estate after a 13-year battle, and the singer's dad himself later stated to the court he is willing to step down and then filed to end the conservatorship entirely. In a supplemental filing on Wednesday, Sept. 22, Britney's lawyer called for the "immediate suspension" of Jamie from his position.
He links the urgency to her recent engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and reveals that she does plan to get a prenuptial agreement to protect her assets.
"To all the reasons why immediate suspension always has been required, we now can add another essential one: as has been publicly reported, Ms. Spears recently became engaged," state the court papers, obtained by E! News. "With Ms. Spears's consent and pursuant to her instructions, Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement."
The filing continues, "The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the Conservator of her Estate but, as referenced above and well-established in the record, given that Ms. Spears' s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears's continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears's best interests."
Britney, 39, and Sam, 27, announced their engagement on Instagram on Sept. 12, five years after they began dating. Many fans, including Spencer, urged her to get a prenup before what is set to become her third marriage. The Oscar-winning star of The Help later apologized privately and publicly to Britney and Sam, who had responded humorously to the calls.
Britney did have a prenuptial agreement with Kevin Federline, her second ex-husband, with whom she shares two sons. The two divorced in 2007. Britney's marriage to first ex-husband Jason Alexander was annulled 55 hours after they wed on a whim during a New Year's trip to Las Vegas in 2004.
The latest filing from Britney's lawyer comes two weeks after her dad filed to terminate the conservatorship entirely, stating that the singer "has recently demonstrated a level of independence that calls into question whether a conservator of the person is required," and two months after the singer broke her silence about her legal battle against her father in a bombshell court testimony. The next hearing on the case is scheduled for Sept. 29.
The new documents submitted by the pop star's attorney state that "while the entire conservatorship is promptly wound down and formally terminated, it is clear that Mr. Spears cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day." Britney's lawyer is requesting that the court immediately remove Jamie as conservator and temporarily replace him until "the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall."
"As we have previously stated, Britney Spears's life matters. Britney Spears's well-being matters," the filing states. "And under the circumstances, every day matters because every day Mr. Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and harm to his daughter, which is avoidable via immediate suspension."
Jamie, through his attorney, has defended his treatment of the singer as a co-conservator. They have not responded to the latest filing by Britney's attorney.
"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," his filing over the termination of the conservatorship stated. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."