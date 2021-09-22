Britney Spears' Lawyer Reveals Whether Singer Will Have a Prenup with Sam Asghari

Watch : Octavia Spencer Apologizes to Britney Spears For "Prenup" Comment

Don't worry, Octavia Spencer and other fans, Britney Spears is getting a prenup—again.

In July, the pop star's attorney filed legal papers requesting the removal of her father, Jamie Spears, as co-conservator and overseer of her $60 million estate after a 13-year battle, and the singer's dad himself later stated to the court he is willing to step down and then filed to end the conservatorship entirely. In a supplemental filing on Wednesday, Sept. 22, Britney's lawyer called for the "immediate suspension" of Jamie from his position.

He links the urgency to her recent engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and reveals that she does plan to get a prenuptial agreement to protect her assets.

"To all the reasons why immediate suspension always has been required, we now can add another essential one: as has been publicly reported, Ms. Spears recently became engaged," state the court papers, obtained by E! News. "With Ms. Spears's consent and pursuant to her instructions, Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement."