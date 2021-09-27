Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

74th Annual Tony Awards Winners: The Complete List

Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald co-hosted the long-awaited return of the Tony Awards. Read on to find out which musicals and plays were deserving of a standing ovation.

At long last, the Tony Awards are back. 

Following multiple postponements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadway's biggest night returned in a major way on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The four-hour celebration of the performing arts proved to be a winning night for Moulin Rouge! The Musical and The Inheritance. Among the notable snubs was Slave Play, which got shut out despite entering the night with 12 nominations, making it the most-nominated play in Tonys history.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald hosted the traditional ceremony from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, which streamed for fans exclusively on Paramount+.

Immediately following the live presentation, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. emceed The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! on CBS at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST. The concert special included performances from the casts of Best Musical nominees Jagged Little PillMoulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, as well as past and present Broadway entertainers. 

Because of the abbreviated 2019-2020 performance season, eligibility rules limited the number of contenders. Click here to see every star who walked the red carpet on Sunday, and find out who took home a Tony Award below!

Best Play

Grand Horizons 
WINNER: The Inheritance 
Sea Wall/A Life 
Slave Play 
The Sound Inside  

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill 
WINNER: Moulin Rouge! The Musical 
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal 
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune 
WINNER: A Soldier's Play 

Best Book of a Musical

WINNER: Jagged Little Pill 
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical  

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre  

WINNER: A Christmas Carol 
The Inheritance 
The Rose Tattoo 
Slave Play 
The Sound Inside 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play 

Ian Barford, Linda Vista
WINNER: Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play 

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
WINNER: Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical 

WINNER: Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical 

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER: Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play 

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
WINNER: David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play 

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
WINNER: Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical 

WINNER: Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical 

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
WINNER: Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Scenic Design of a Play 

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
WINNER: Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play 

Best Scenic Design of a Musical 

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER: Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Costume Design of a Play 

Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
WINNER: Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo 

Best Costume Design of a Musical 

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
WINNER: Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

Best Lighting Design of a Play 

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play
WINNER: Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol 

Best Lighting Design of a Musical 

Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER: Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

Best Sound Design of a Play 

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance 
WINNER: Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical 

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER: Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Direction of a Play 

David Cromer, The Sound Inside
WINNER: Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play 

Best Direction of a Musical 

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER: Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 

Best Choreography 

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER: Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 

Best Orchestrations 

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
WINNER: Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical 
Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

