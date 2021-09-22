Farrah Abraham Is Returning to Teen Mom Franchise for MTV Spin-Off Series

Watch : Farrah Abraham & More Celebs in Need of Help on "Botched"

The OG is back!

Farrah Abraham is ready to go back to her MTV roots, signing on to join a new Teen Mom spin-off series. Although the reality TV personality has yet to publicly confirm her latest project, a source tells E! News that the 30-year-old star is currently filming with other Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members. Other than Farrah's casting, it's unknown who else will be featured in the spinoff.

According to the insider, the format of the upcoming show will be similar to Big Brother's setup. But instead of the MTV stars being secluded in a house, they will be staying at a hotel. As for the premise of the new series? Well, it's all about the drama.

"The aim, of course, is to create drama and in-fighting," the source reveals, adding, "So, throwing Farrah into the mix is going to ignite that. There's already been a lot of conflict."