Jenelle Evans Reacts to Claim She Lost "Everything" Over Her "Psycho Hubby" David Eason

More than two years after Jenelle Evans parted ways with MTV, the mom of three says her family has found "peace."
On Sept. 21, the former Teen Mom star had a Q & A session with fans on her Instagram Story. Evans—who was fired from the network in April 2019 after her husband reportedly shot and killed their French bulldog—responded to a fan who asked, "After losing everything because of your psycho hubby, was it worth it?," to which she replied, "I didn't lose anything, my family has found peace." The former reality star added, "If you knew him, you'd probably like him too."
As viewers may recall, Evans and her husband first made headlines in April 2019 when Eason reportedly shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Later that month, MTV confirmed in a statement that the network had parted ways with the couple following the news.
"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," the statement read. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."
In an interview with People in September of that year, David insisted that he'd taken the drastic action against the family pet to protect the couple's daughter, Ensley, who is now 4. Evans is also mom to sons Jace, 12 and Kaiser, 7.
"It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger," he told the outlet at the time. "It upsets me just as much as anybody who doesn't even know Nugget may think they're upset."
"This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do," Eason continued. "The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again."
As for Janelle, she blamed the backlash on a cultural chasm between Eason's upbringing and viewers' perspective.
"David has grown up in the country lifestyle—he hunts, he fishes," she told People. "The way he was raised is really different than a lot of other places. We understand that people are scared of the whole gun thing, [but] they just don't understand it from David's perspective."
And as far as going back to the network that documented her journey for almost 10 years before 2019, Evans confirmed to another fan in her Instagram Story who asked why she left that it "wasn't her decision" and that if she were asked back, she'd be open to the possibility.