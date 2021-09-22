Kenneth Petty's Sexual Assault Accuser Details Alleged Harassment From Nicki Minaj That Spurred Lawsuit

Watch : Nicki Minaj Shares Update on Baby Boy 1 Month After Giving Birth

Kenneth Petty's sexual assault accuser is speaking out.

Less than two months after suing Petty, 43, and his wife Nicki Minaj, 38, for allegedly using harassment to persuade her to recant a 1994 sexual-assault accusation against Petty, Jennifer Hough appeared on The Real to detail her allegations.

"I'm tired of being afraid," she shared on the Sept. 22 episode. "I feel like the actions that were taken in regards to this whole situation have put me in a different type of fear, at my age now and it was wrong. And I don't want to be afraid anymore. So, the only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up."

In 1994 at age 16, Hough reported that Petty, also 16 at the time, had raped her at knifepoint. He was charged with first-degree rape and initially denied the accusation, then pleaded guilty to attempted rape. He served more than four years in prison. Petty is currently a registered sex offender in California.

During the interview, Hough recalled a moment when Minaj reached out to her personally, in March 2020.