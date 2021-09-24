Save 25% on Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Just in Time for Savage X Fenty's Fashion Show

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Some people are happy it's fall, but other people view this time of year as Rihanna's season instead. Her fans have been looking forward to the third annual Savage X Fenty fashion show all year. It's a star-studded event with affordable styles that are size-inclusive. What's not to love? Plus, there's obviously great music and makeup at every Rihanna-hosted event.
If you're feeling inspired to get some RiRi-level glam, you're in luck because there's a 25% sale on Fenty Beauty products sitewide. If you're not sure what you need to "Kiss It Better," check out some of our favorite products below.
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Rihanna wore this lip color in Underdawg to the Met Gala this year. This high-impact liquid lipstick is long-lasting and so weightless that you won't even feel like you're wearing makeup. There are nine liquid lipstick shades to choose from.
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Complete Essentials
This is a must-have purchase for anyone who's always on the go! You will be photo-ready 100% of the time with this set, which includes the Invisimatte Blotting Powder, Invisimatte Blotting, Paper and Portable Touch Up Brush. It's a $72 value, but you can get this one for just $38 during the sale.
The blotting sheets are just what you need when you're feeling oily. The blotting powder is translucent and provides a natural matte finish while absorbing excess shine. Just apply it with the retractable brush and you will look like you have a photo filter in real life.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
If you're having trouble finding the perfect foundation, then you need to check out the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation because there are 50 shades to choose from. Nope, that's not a typo. There really is a ton to choose from. This product has a soft matte finish that's easily buildable. Plus, it's resistant to sweat and humidity and it won't clog pores. This one is a winner all around.
Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner
You won't worry about sweating, yawning, or getting caught in the rain when you wear the Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner. This formula is smudge-resistant and it's water-resistant. Fenty beauty has 20 matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter shades to choose from for effortless no-limit looks that last.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
This is one of the most-beloved Fenty Beauty products. This lip gloss delivers explosive shine in eight universally flattering shades handpicked by Rihanna herself. The formula is super conditioning and it's not sticky at all.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer
The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer is creamy, crease-proof, and long-wearing. It feels light as air, but you can build up the coverage to your liking. It's available in 50 matte shades. This is just what you need to brighten your under eye area.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
Extend the wear of your makeup and get that filtered, photo-ready look every single time you use the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder. It blurs the appearance of pores, wrinkles, and fine lines while minimizing shine.