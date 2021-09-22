Grey's Anatomy Tell-All Author Reveals More Details on Patrick Dempsey's "Miserable" Show Exit

There's no Grey details in this black-and-white story.
How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy author Lynette Rice didn't hold back in voicing her opinion on what really went down behind the scenes, leading to Patrick Dempsey's departure from Grey's Anatomy. While Dempsey returned this past season for a dramatic dream sequence, Rice detailed what Dempsey's response seemed to be at the time, from her perspective as an Entertainment Weekly reporter.
"When I interviewed him at the time, I could definitely sense I wasn't getting everything from him," Rice exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 22. "Even at the time of his departure, there were a lot of rumors swirling about what went into it. What shocked me was what was happening behind the scenes, on the set, what kind of actor he was to work with. In short, he was just done. He just became miserable to be with because he didn't want to be there. I think there's a feeling like, 'I've been there, done that. I just want to race my cars.'"
Rice compared the reaction to Dr. McDreamy's disappearance from the series to fan reactions over Katherine Heigl's exit.
"I look at now what Katherine Heigl went through and I have to wonder, would she have been treated the same way if all this happened now?" Rice admitted. "Ultimately, I don't think so. I think the attention she got was very sexist because she was a very powerful, outspoken, successful woman. She was asking for what she wanted."
So, how did Rice know where to start for How to Save a Life?
"I just focused on what was important to me as a reporter who covered the show and who was also a fan," she explained. "I focused on the moments that brought the most heat over the years and had us all talking. I was hoping by revisiting those moments, we could find out more of them."
