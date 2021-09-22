Watch Christopher Meloni Revel in Being the "Zaddy of the Moment"

Watch : Christopher Meloni Embraces Being the "Zaddy of the Moment"

"Zaddy" dearest!

Christopher Meloni has broken hearts and records playing detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Now, as season two of spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime returns tomorrow, Sept. 23, Meloni is finally owning his hot dad a.k.a. zaddy status.

"To the best of my ability, but maybe I'm the zaddy of the moment and I humbly accept that, thank you," Meloni exclusively teased during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 22 at the 92nd Street Y.

And, fans will get a special treat on Organized Crime this upcoming season. "It always feels great to have a job when you're an actor," Meloni joked. "But we have my mother Ellen Burstyn coming back, we have new guest stars coming. I'm really happy and ready to go."

Meloni also is ready to fan those flames supporting audiences' theory that Stabler and former partner Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, will end up together.