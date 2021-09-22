Gabby PetitoEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

See a First Look at the Mysterious One of Us Is Lying Character Portraits

When high school detention turns deadly, we know that One of Us Is Lying. Get the exclusive first look at the highly-anticipated Peacock murder mystery series, premiering on Oct. 7.

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 22, 2021 7:00 PM
Watch: Watch Sneak Peek of Peacock's Teen Drama "One of Us Is Lying"

The Breakfast Club with fatal consequences? Talk about a deadly detention.

We're more than ready for Peacock's high school murder mystery One of Us Is Lying. And now E! News can exclusively reveal the mysterious character portraits ahead of the premiere on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Based on Karen M. McManus' novel of the same name, five students—an athlete, an academic whiz, a "princess," a criminal and a "basket case"—enter detention...but only four of them live to tale the tale. 

"Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide," a statement per the NBCU streaming service teased.

The multi-perspective story is narrated by the ill-fated Simon (Mark McKenna), as the Rojas sisters, brainy Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada) and her younger sidekick Maeve (Melissa Collazo), try to solve the murder. Bad boy Nate (Cooper van Grootel), popular Queen Bee Addy (Annalisa Cochrane) and jock Cooper (Chibuikem Uche) are also all tangled up in the mysterious conspiracy surrounding the detention-based death.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

Could it have to do with the high school gossip app he started? 

Add in break-ups, love triangles and plenty of personal secrets to uncover, and it's clear that maybe more than just one of them is lying. 

Watch the just-released video portraits above, plus see more exclusive first look character photos below.

Peacock
Addy

Annalisa Cochrane will play Addy, who makes high school look easy. But you don't become the school's most popular cheerleader without hiding secrets. If people really knew her, she fears, her whole world might fall apart.   

Peacock
Simon

Mark McKenna will play Simon, a brainy outcast and the creator of a gossip app that holds the entire school captive. His posts are juicy, snarky, cruel, and most importantly: always true. He takes pride in exposing his classmates as the "liars and hypocrites they really are." Even though all of his classmates read his app, they also all hate him for it. 

Peacock
Jake

Barrett Carnahan will play Jake: The captain of the football team and the boyfriend of Addy, Jake seems to have it all, but it's never enough.  

Peacock
Janae

Jessica McLeod will play Janae: A punk outsider who hates her fake classmates, Janae is left angry and alone when her only friend is murdered. Rather than simply grieve his death, she promises to honor his bitter legacy.  

Peacock
Nate

Cooper van Grootel will play Nate: The school's most notorious drug dealer, a delinquent who lives alone with his alcoholic father. But that's not the only reason he's the police's prime suspect. 

Peacock
Bronwyn

Marianly Tejada will play Bronwyn: Top of her class, Bronwyn is so focused on the future she rarely thinks about the present. Most classmates admire her more than they like her, and a few rivals wonder how far she'd go to get ahead. 

Peacock
Maeve

Melissa Collazo will play Maeve: Bronwyn's little sister Maeve developed a tough demeanor while losing years to a childhood fight with Leukemia. In remission now, she's hungry to make up for lost time.  

Peacock
Cooper

Chibuikem Uche will play Cooper: A dominant high school baseball pitcher, scouted by the major leagues, Cooper is on the verge of signing a life-changing professional deal--unless something (or someone) gets in his way.  

One of Us Is Lying premieres Thursday, Oct. 7 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

