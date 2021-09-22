Morgan Stewart Reveals All on Baby No. 2, Pregnancy Symptoms & More

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan Stewart's Exclusive Details on Baby No. 2

Ready for back-to-back babies!

E! News personality Morgan Stewart exclusively dished about her second pregnancy during today's Sept. 22 episode of Necessary Realness, just two weeks after announcing she's prepping for baby no. 2 on Daily Pop.

"You have all heard the news: I am with child, second baby coming at you," Morgan joked on Necessary Realness. "You know what's going on—doing a second nursery is going on, lots of things are happening. Pushing out another human...small stuff."

Morgan welcomed her first child, daughter Row, in February of this year with husband Jordan McGraw. And in the adorable video above, Morgan is answering all the fan questions about her second pregnancy, including whether or not she was surprised!

"In my case it was pretty surprising, considering I had had all those thyroid issues, but we also knew what we were doing, so it was both," the Nightly Pop co-host clarified. "I actually took a digital positive test and we thought there was no way it was going to be positive, and I looked away for one split second after waiting for like, the four minutes, and then I looked down and it said pregnant, and I was like, 'What the f––k?!'"