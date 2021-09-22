Gabby PetitoEmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See David Foster's Cheeky Response to Katharine McPhee's Steamy Underwear Text

Katharine McPhee just revealed how she and David Foster are keeping their marriage “hot.” Check out the lingerie photo the American Idol alum sent the music producer.

Someone call a doctor since we're pretty sure David Foster may have a little case of McPheever.
 
Katharine McPhee proved that things between her and her husband of over two years are still very spicy. On Sept. 21, the Country Comfort star took to her Instagram Story shared her husband's reaction to a little sultry photo she sent him. The singer captioned the screenshot of the text exchange, which included a pic of her posing on a bed in lingerie, "Texts with the husband @davidfoster."
 
Katharine, along with sending the photo to her other half, wrote, "I'm an underwear model now." And it's safe to say that her husband was more than thoroughly impressed since he replied with, "Vava vavA-voom," before proceeding to compliment Katharine on being a "hot mom." The singer gave birth to the couple's first child, Rennie, back in February.

"I tried you a bit ago, but you are obviously busy stripping!!," David continued with a laughing emoji. "You look amazing!!! Wow!!!" Taking the compliments from her husband in complete stride, Katharine responded, "Stripping indeed."

The flirty exchange between the lovebirds will comes as no surprise since the two have gushed about each other ever since they tied the knot in 2019.

In an interview with Today in November of that same year, David confessed that it wasn't just Katharine's stunning looks that caught his attention, but her talent is also what made him fall for the singer.
 
"I mean where do I start?" David said of Katharine. "The inner beauty, the outer beauty, and we have been friends for 14 years, and it was just kind of a natural coming together."

And after all this time, it seems like things are naturally still picking up some steam.

